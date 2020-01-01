Orlando Pride announce signing of England star Moore

The midfielder comes to the NWSL on a one-year contract with an option for a second season

Orlando Pride has signed international Jade Moore, the NWSL club announced on Wednesday.

Moore comes to the U.S. from Reading FC Women of England’s FA Women’s Super League as she moves to the NWSL after spending the entirety of her professional career in her native country.

The 29-year-old midfielder made a total of 54 appearances during her time with Reading, scoring eight goals.

Moore joins Orlando on a one-year contract featuring an option for an additional year, with the club also confirming that the transfer and signing was completed using Allocation Money.

“I think one of the biggest things for me is that this is a fresh challenge, a new league,” Moore said. “Obviously, back in the UK I’ve played in the league for over a decade and you kind of get used to the same things, the same teams, the same player pool.

“So I’m really excited about that, coming overseas, and taking me out of my comfort zone to play against different players and play against the best players in the world. When this came about it ticked every single box of what I wanted at the next part of my career.”

Internationally, Moore has amassed 50 caps for England since making her senior debut in 2012 and was a member of the country's squad for the 2015 and 2019 editions of the Women’s World Cup.

At club level, Moore has featured for Lincoln City, , and Notts County.

During her five-year stay at Birmingham, Moore played under manager Marc Skinner, who is now in charge in Orlando.

“Simply put, Jade is the complete midfielder,” Skinner said. “She possesses a great skill to travel quickly in small spaces, control the pace of the game and her ability to, not only read the game well, but destroy attacks before they start will bring a much needed dynamic to our midfield.

“We’re very excited to bring her into the club and look forward to seeing her in purple when we get back to play.”

With the move, Moore joins the likes of Houston Dash defender Rachel Daly and OL Reign forward Jodie Taylor as members of Phil Neville's England player pool featuring in the NWSL.