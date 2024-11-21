OPPO's new Find X8 Pro mobile phone captures incredible footage during PSG vs Atletico Madrid Champions League clash

The Find X8 Pro's powerful camera captured some jaw-dropping shots from the recent European showdown between the two clubs at Parc des Princes

OPPO showcased its new Find X8 Pro to some stunning results as GOAL was given the unique opportunity to try out the flagship mobile phone during Atletico Madrid's come-from-behind win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Featuring its Hasselblad Master Camera System, the four 50MP cameras - including two telephoto lenses - built within the Find X8 Pro work effortlessly to offer an array of vibrant photo opportunities.

Whether it was asked to capture a close-up of Ousmane Dembele's raging protestations at referee Szymon Marciniak, or a wide-angle shot of the extravagant tifo displays unfurled by PSG's fervent ultras, the Find X8 Pro was up to the task.

Stephen Darwin & OPPO

Indeed, the zoom capabilities, especially considering this is a smartphone, are truly remarkable.

Even for moments taking place at the opposite side of the pitch, such as Warren Zaire-Emery nonchalantly dinking PSG into the lead after 14 minutes, the Find X8 Pro made it appear as if the action was unfolding within a few feet of the eyeballs behind the camera.

That in-sensor zoom functionality offers a range from 15mm to over 300mm with almost no negative impact on the quality of the photo.

OPPO

There's also the addition of the AI Telescope Zoom, a breakthrough technology that uses AI and computational photography to significantly improve zoom quality at long distances, activating at 10x and beyond. The results often have to be seen to be believed.

Another of the Find X8 Pro's new features that helps bring imagery to life is the addition of a 'Stage' option, which is part of the line-up of 'Smart scene' templates.

Whether you're at a music concert or inside a stunned Parc des Princes at the moment Angel Correa races away to score a stoppage-time winner, the 'Stage' function delivers the moments you don't want to forget, and in great detail.

OPPO

Worried about missing out on the perfect photo? You can eliminate the risk of taking a blurry image by using Lightning Snap - allowing the photographer to hold down the shutter button when capturing a moving subject to unleash a burst at up to seven frames per second, ensuring rapid-fire shots that freeze multiple moments.

You can find out more about OPPO's flagship Find X8 Pro and all its camera capabilities by visiting the official website, with the global launch date set for November 21, 2024.