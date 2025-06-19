OnlyFans model Fati Vazquez threatens legal action over Lamine Yamal-related ‘threats and insults’ with influencer spending time on summer break with 17-year-old Barcelona wonderkid

OnlyFans model Fati Vazquez has threatened legal action over the "threats" she has received since being seen holidaying with Lamine Yamal.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Vazquez, who is also a YouTuber and fitness influencer, was spotted spending time with Barcelona wonderkid Yamal during his summer break. The 29-year-old has been forced to speak out after attracting unwanted attention online.

THE GOSSIP

Speaking on the RTVE Play programme La Familia De La Tele, Vazquez addressed her age - after being billed as 30 - and her vacation choices. She said: “First, I’m 29, I haven’t made it to the 30s yet. I haven’t done anything, haven’t killed anyone. The reactions are just too heavy and it’s even affecting him [Yamal]. I just spent a few days with him, which is obviously what you see on the cover, and that’s it. I wouldn’t like to say more because the insults are too much.”

DID YOU KNOW

Vazquez insists there are no romantic ties between herself and Yamal, with the teenage Spain international inviting her to join him on an Italian break after reaching out on social media.

WHAT VAZQUEZ SAID

She has also addressed the hate messages that she continues to receive, with trolls being advised to back off. She posted on Instagram: “The threats, insults, and false accusations I’m receiving are SERIOUS, and they’re already being documented. Remember that defaming, harassing and threatening in networks, THAT is a CRIME.”

WHAT NEXT FOR YAMAL?

Yamal is continuing to enjoy a well-earned rest on the back of his exploits for Barcelona and Spain in 2024-25 which saw him win a domestic treble. He will be signing a lucrative new contract in Catalunya when turning 18 on July 13.