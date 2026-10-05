One step separates Mahrez from his new club

Veteran Algerian star Riyad Mahrez touched down in Doha on Monday, ready to join Al Shamal on a free transfer. The Qatari side finished runners-up in the league last season.

The 35-year-old will undergo a medical at the "Aspetar" hospital before putting pen to paper on a contract that runs until the end of the current campaign.

Al Shamal plan to register Mahrez in place of Morocco's Mohamed Rabie Hrimat, who ruptured his cruciate ligament against Al Gharafa in the second round of the Qatari league.

This deal gives a real lift to Al Shamal's ambitions. They are chasing a first league title in their history and want to strengthen their push in the current AFC Champions League Elite.

Mahrez carries a rich European pedigree. He launched his professional career with Quimper in 2009, moved to Le Havre, then stole the spotlight at Leicester City, driving them to the Premier League title in 2016.

Five seasons at Manchester City brought the Algerian four Premier League titles and the club's first Champions League in 2023. He made 236 appearances in sky blue, scoring 78 goals and setting up 59 more.

In the summer of 2023, Mahrez joined Saudi side Al Ahli for around 40 million dollars. He played 122 matches, scored 37 goals, provided 50 assists and helped the club lift the AFC Champions League Elite title.

On the international stage, Mahrez has netted 40 goals in 199 caps for Algeria. He won the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2019 and featured at the 2014 and 2026 World Cups.