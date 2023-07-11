'One of the best nights of my career' - Matt Turner sends message to USMNT fans following match-winning Gold Cup quarter-final display vs Canada

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner showed the world just why he is on the Gunners' books with a scintillating display against Canada in the Gold Cup.

Turner saves three pens

Gives USMNT their semi-final spot

Face off against Panama next

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States national men's team drew 2-2 with their Canadian counterparts in 120 minutes after no goals were scored in the first 88 minutes of the game which was decided by penalties. It was decided by the heroics of the keeper as Turner saved the first two Canadian penalties and the last to win the game. The New Jersey-born player took to Instagram later and called it 'one of his best nights'.'

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: "Talk about a 🎢(rollercoaster) of emotion! One of the best nights of my playing career! Honestly overwhelmed with the love. Quick turnaround and we go again, thank you Cincy and see you soon San Diego! ❤️🤍💙"

THE GOSSIP: The former New England Revolution star is currently under contract with Arsenal, however, is not in the running to start for Mikel Arteta's side. Turner is very unlikely to leave in this transfer window and will more than likely play second fiddle to Aaron Ramsdale.

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT next face off against Panama in the semi-finals of the Gold Cup on Thursday in San Diego, if the Stars and Stripes can make their way through to the final they will face off against the winner of the Jamaica-Mexico game.