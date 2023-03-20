'One key quality' - Didier Deschamps outlines Kylian Mbappe France captaincy credentials after leading PSG out vs Rennes

France manager Didier Deschamps has explained how he feels about potentially making Kylian Mbappe the new captain of his side.

France seeking new captain

Previous skipper Hugo Lloris retired after World Cup

Mbappe has wore armband at PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? In what looks set to be the beginning of a new era for Les Bleus following World Cup final heartbreak against Argentina in December 2022, Deschamps has the task of replacing long time captain Lloris following the 36-year-old stopper's decision to retire from international football. And with Raphael Varane also retired on the international stage, there is plenty of room for their young stars to make themselves known, as well as room for a new leader to be established

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on who would assume the role of captain ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifiers, Deschamps explained his thinking: "I'm going to use these first few days with the group to discuss it with the players concerned. Obviously, Kylian is one of those players. So, you'll know a bit more the next time I see you. In other words, the day before the game, on Thursday."

He added: "I think if he [Mbappe] has one quality, in addition to all his other qualities, it's that he's someone who is pretty good, very good at communication. So, I don't think that's a problem on that side. But, well, I can't tell you any more because I haven't decided today."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old took on the armband at club level for Paris Saint-Germain as they fell to a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Rennes over the weekend, but demonstrated his credentials by assuming the responsibility for his club, and has been tipped to take on the role of France captain by Deschamps himself.

However, his manager maintained that no decision has been made: "Of course, I watch the games. But Kylian's situation or any player's situation at club level is not the same as the one he has here with the national team, so it will not be a way for me to choose."

Insisting that there are "different forms of captaincy", the France boss concluded that PSG manager Christophe Galtier's decisions would not influence his own thinking.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus kick off their qualifying campaign for the upcoming European Championships against the Netherlands on Friday.