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imago-sport-1083361676.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

On video: the ceremony to renew Hamza Abdul Karim's contract

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H. Abdelkarim
Barcelona vs Racing Santander
Barcelona
Racing Santander
LaLiga
Egypt
Spain

Barcelona rewards its talented player

Barcelona have tied down young Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim, announcing on Tuesday a new deal that keeps him at the Catalan club until 30 June 2030.

The player put pen to paper in the office of Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who was on hand for the signing.

His reward comes off the back of a dazzling pre-season. Abdelkarim finished the summer as Barcelona's top scorer with 5 goals, and he also earned his first minutes with the senior side in La Liga against Rayo Vallecano.

Hamza had joined Barcelona's academy in the winter transfer window on a contract until 2029, one that carried a release clause of 15 million euros. His rapid rise then convinced the club to extend those terms and push the release clause far higher.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the clause in the new deal will climb to 150 million euros.

LaLiga
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Barcelona
BAR
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN

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