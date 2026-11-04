On video: Haaland's bite leads City to a thrilling win in Germany

Manchester City ground out a hard-fought win in Germany on Wednesday, seeing off hosts Leipzig 3-2 at the Red Bull Arena in the fourth round of the Champions League.

The victory lifts the English side to nine points and up to seventh in the table. Leipzig stay stuck on three points, down in 30th.

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City's opener owed everything to friendly fire. Nico O'Reilly swung in a cross and Castello Lukeba turned it into his own net on 37 minutes.

For all their dominance of the ball in the first half, the visitors never really sparked. They held 66% possession to Leipzig's 34%, yet managed just one shot on target from four attempts.

Leipzig, by contrast, acquitted themselves well before the break. They mustered six shots, two on target, and matched City for touches inside the opponent's box with eight apiece.

The hosts came out firing after the restart. Bout Baku levelled on 49 minutes, only for Enzo Fernández to head City back in front on 58.

Antonio Nusa dragged Leipzig level again on 61 minutes. Then Erling Haaland had the final word, the Norwegian settling the tie with City's third on 78 minutes to seal a 3-2 win on the road.