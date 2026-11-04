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RB Leipzig v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

On video: embarrassing moment hands City the lead over Leipzig

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
RB Leipzig
Manchester City
Champions League
Germany
England

The English side put in a lacklustre first-half display

Manchester City led Leipzig 1-0 at the break on Wednesday at the Red Bull Arena, in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League.

City owed their advantage to friendly fire. Leipzig's Castello Lukeba turned the ball into his own net in the 37th minute, bundling home a Nico O'Reilly cross.

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The visitors fell short of expectations in the first half. They dominated the ball with 66% possession to Leipzig's 34%, yet managed only one shot on target from four attempts in total.

Leipzig, by contrast, impressed before the interval. They fired off six shots, two on target, and matched City for touches inside the opponent's penalty area with eight apiece.

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