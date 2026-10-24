Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders, of Chelsea, made a glaring error that cost his side a goal against Tottenham, in the 77th minute of the meeting between the two teams, today, Saturday, at Stamford Bridge, as part of the Premier League fixtures.

Penders started in place of first-choice Emiliano Martinez, who suffered a jaw injury during the previous meeting with Everton and underwent surgery that will keep him off the pitch for several weeks. That handed the young Belgian his chance in the London derby.

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On 77 minutes, Penders tried to punch clear a corner. Instead, the ball flew in the opposite direction, back towards his own goal, and crossed the line before a Chelsea player could hack it out. The visitors led 1-0.

At 21 years old, born on 31 July 2005 and standing two metres tall, Penders came through at Genk, where he made his first-team debut in July 2024. He moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2025, having agreed the deal a year earlier.

A loan spell at Strasbourg in France followed for the 2025-2026 season. He played 52 matches across various competitions and kept 12 clean sheets before returning to Chelsea.

Penders had made his first Premier League appearance as a substitute against Everton on 17 October, after Martinez was forced off through injury. At 21 years and 78 days, he became the youngest goalkeeper to play for Chelsea in Premier League history.



