Olmo scenario brings Barcelona closer to a defensive deal

Castello Lukeba has made his move. The French defender wants out of Leipzig, and he is prepared to force the issue.

Barcelona have the centre-back firmly on their list as they look to bolster their backline.

Citing Sky Germany, Sport report that Lukeba has switched agencies with one goal in mind: smoothing his exit next summer.

The frustration had been building. He grew deeply unhappy with his former agents after they failed to land him a new club in the last summer window.

So he handed his future to Excellence Sport Nation, the agency that also looks after Jules Koundé.

Spain tops his wishlist. The defender wants La Liga over the Premier League despite interest from England, and Barcelona sit among his preferred destinations.

For now, the France international will stay put until the end of the season, when his release clause drops from 80 to 65 million euros.

Player and club are singing from the same hymn sheet. Both see next summer as the right moment to part ways, and Leipzig are happy to negotiate a sale that brings in a hefty return.

Barcelona have already got the ball rolling. Lukeba's new agent sat down with sporting director Deco at the end of last month to talk through the centre-back's situation and weigh up the chances of getting a deal done.

Those talks put the first numbers on the table and mapped out the terms of any future negotiation.

The clause may read 65 million euros, but Leipzig could take slightly less while handing Barça kinder payment terms. It is the same blueprint that got the Dani Olmo transfer over the line, with the German club again willing to bend.

Lukeba, for his part, has no problem playing an active role to grease the wheels. His determination to play in Spain could prove decisive if the Catalans decide to go all in.

His technical profile fits the bill too, matching exactly the kind of strategic signing Barcelona want for the heart of their defence.

At 23 and under contract until 2029, the centre-back reckons the moment has arrived to take the next step in his career.

Switching agents was the opening gambit. The deal could pick up real momentum over the coming months.