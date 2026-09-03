Officially: shock international retirement for Spain star

Marcos Llorente has announced his retirement from international football with Spain. The Atletico Madrid midfielder's surprise call comes just weeks after winning the 2026 World Cup with La Roja.

The 31-year-old broke the news through his social media accounts on Thursday, confirming that his decision followed long consideration and had nothing to do with the World Cup result or his playing time at the tournament.

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Llorente said: "After a lot of time thinking about it, I have decided to end my stage with the national team. I am aware that I am still young, and that perhaps, if I keep doing things right, I would have had more years ahead of me to keep playing in this shirt."

He added: "I know that many of you will not understand this decision, and perhaps I myself would not have understood it, had I been looking at it from the outside. But it is a personal decision, one I have thought about a great deal, and above all, one that comes from my feelings. And regardless of whether I would go to the World Cup or not, or whether we would win or not, I had already made this decision."

The Atletico Madrid player continued: "I can only be endlessly grateful to all the people I have met during these years, who made it possible for me and my family to live unique, unforgettable moments."

Signing off, Llorente said: "I will keep everything I have experienced, but above all, these last 52 days, with a wonderful group that fought to the end, to put Spain in the highest place. And that is what we did. It has been a source of pride to represent my country, and to be part of this story. Thank you for everything. A hug to everyone."

Early retirement

He walks away after an international career spanning around six years. Llorente made his Spain debut in November 2020 and won 27 caps without scoring, according to the Spanish Football Federation.

Part of Spain's squad at Euro 2020, held in 2021, he also featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He then ended his international journey in the best possible way, lifting the 2026 World Cup.

Three appearances came his way at the last World Cup, including the semi-final against France, which Spain won 2-0.

Llorente has been at Atletico since 2019. He began his professional career with Deportivo Alaves and then Real Madrid before joining Los Rojiblancos, winning La Liga with them in the 2020-2021 season.

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