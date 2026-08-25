Officially: Manchester City star moves to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Savinho from Manchester City, subject to a work permit. They have not disclosed the length of the contract. The Brazilian winger is now a Spurs player.

Savinho said: "It took some time, but I am very happy to be here. It is a great opportunity at a special club, with one of the best coaches in the world."

Speaking further, he added: "As soon as I spoke with the manager, I realised I had to come here. He told me that he wants to help me reach the highest level, and I believe we can achieve that together, as a team."

Sporting director Johan Lange said: "Savinho is a player who has been among our interests for some time, and I am delighted that he is now joining Tottenham Hotspur. He has already shown his quality at the highest levels, and we believe his abilities, style and mentality will fit wonderfully with the team we are building here."

Lange added: "I know he will excite our fans every time the ball reaches him, and I look forward to following his development under Roberto."

Manager Roberto De Zerbi said: "Savinho is a player who brings energy, imagination and quality to the wide positions. He has the courage to take on defenders and the ability to change the course of a match thanks to his creativity."

De Zerbi went on: "We are very happy to have him with us, and I look forward to working with him, helping him to keep developing, and seeing him add his personality to the team."

At 22, Savinho brings pace and excitement to the flanks. The Brazil international arrives at Tottenham Hotspur after two seasons with Manchester City.



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