Officially: Juventus bolster their midfield with a signing from Tottenham

Tottenham midfielder Pape Sarr has completed a loan move to Juventus in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

Spurs confirmed the deal on their official X account. The Italian club hold an option to buy that turns mandatory once certain conditions are met.

Fabrizio Romano put the total value at around £26 million. Sarr headed to Turin after making clear he wanted to leave in search of regular football.

Five years in north London are over for the Senegal international, who racked up more than 140 appearances for Tottenham.

The contract carries a conditional purchase. Juventus will pay around £1.7 million for the initial loan, with a buy clause worth £24 million written into the agreement.

That clause kicks in if Juventus qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League and Sarr features in at least 50% of the team's matches.

Tottenham could therefore bank around £26 million for the 23-year-old, whom they signed from Metz for £16.9 million in 2021.

His exit follows a slide down the midfield pecking order under Roberto De Zerbi. Spurs bolstered the position this summer, with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes joining Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall as options.

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