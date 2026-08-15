Serie A champions Inter Milan have officially completed the signing of England international full-back Djed Spence from Tottenham.

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, with Inter reportedly stumping up around 30 million euros (25.6 million pounds) for his services, according to the BBC.

He becomes the second Englishman to join Inter this summer. John Stones led the way, moving to the San Siro after his Manchester City contract expired.

Spence: "It is time for a new chapter"

Spence confirmed the switch earlier on Saturday with a farewell message to Tottenham supporters on his social media accounts. He wrote: "A special chapter comes to an end. It has been quite a journey, with so many memories, moments and experiences that I will carry with me forever, especially that night in Bilbao. Thank you to all the staff who helped me along the way, to the players who became a family and, most importantly, thank you to the fans. It is time for a new chapter now, but Tottenham will always have a place in my heart."

England used Spence in all eight of their matches at the 2026 World Cup, where Thomas Tuchel's side finished third. He racked up 44 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions during the 2025-26 season.

Back in July, Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi had voiced his desire to keep Spence at the club. The full-back arrived from Middlesbrough in 2022 for an initial 12.5 million pounds and went on to play 85 matches for the north London side, helping them lift the 2024-25 Europa League title.

Italy is familiar territory for Spence. This is his second spell in the country after a six-month loan at Genoa in 2024.