Aston Villa have completed the signing of Senegal international striker Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea, handing the forward a long-term contract to bolster their attack.

"The Athletic" revealed last Tuesday that the two clubs had struck a 65 million pound agreement, with Aston Villa paying 47.5 million pounds up front to seal the move for the Senegalese striker.

The forward has signed a five-year contract at "Villa Park", one that includes a clause allowing an extra year. Jackson is the second player to swap Chelsea for Aston Villa this window, following Alejandro Garnacho's loan with a conditional obligation to buy. Morgan Rogers travelled the other way, joining Chelsea in a record deal worth 117 million pounds.

At 25, he had long been a target for the Aston Villa board. He is one of Unai Emery's favourites, and the Spanish manager pushed hard to land him.

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Jackson spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, scoring 8 league goals as the Germans lifted the Bundesliga title. Chelsea had reportedly wanted to reintegrate him last June, and he even featured in their pre-season preparations, yet he still left "Stamford Bridge". He becomes the second striker out of Chelsea this summer after Liam Delap's move to Nottingham Forest.

Jackson had signed an eight-year contract when he joined the west London club from Villarreal for 32 million pounds in 2023. He made 81 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring 30 goals.