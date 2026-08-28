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Khaled Mahmoud

Translated by

Officially: Aston Villa sign Jackson on a long-term contract

N. Jackson
Chelsea
Aston Villa
Premier League
Senegal
England

Unai Emery gets what he wanted

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Senegal international striker Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea, handing the forward a long-term contract to bolster their attack.

"The Athletic" revealed last Tuesday that the two clubs had struck a 65 million pound agreement, with Aston Villa paying 47.5 million pounds up front to seal the move for the Senegalese striker.

The forward has signed a five-year contract at "Villa Park", one that includes a clause allowing an extra year. Jackson is the second player to swap Chelsea for Aston Villa this window, following Alejandro Garnacho's loan with a conditional obligation to buy. Morgan Rogers travelled the other way, joining Chelsea in a record deal worth 117 million pounds.

Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Premier League
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS

At 25, he had long been a target for the Aston Villa board. He is one of Unai Emery's favourites, and the Spanish manager pushed hard to land him.

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Jackson spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, scoring 8 league goals as the Germans lifted the Bundesliga title. Chelsea had reportedly wanted to reintegrate him last June, and he even featured in their pre-season preparations, yet he still left "Stamford Bridge". He becomes the second striker out of Chelsea this summer after Liam Delap's move to Nottingham Forest.

Jackson had signed an eight-year contract when he joined the west London club from Villarreal for 32 million pounds in 2023. He made 81 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring 30 goals.

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