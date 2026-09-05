Official statement: has Modric's career with Croatia come to an end?

The Croatian Football Federation has confirmed that AC Milan star Luka Modric will continue to represent his national team, despite turning 41, after reports suggested he was close to retirement following a disappointing season in the Italian league and the World Cup in recent months.

In an official statement today, Saturday, the Croatian federation announced that Modric will be included in his national team's squad for the international break between September and October, with the full squad to be announced on Monday.

Modric himself confirmed he is willing to feature for Croatia throughout his upcoming campaign in the UEFA Nations League, provided he stays physically fit.

Speculation over a possible retirement had emerged earlier this summer, after he failed to qualify for the Champions League with AC Milan at the end of last season. A disappointing World Cup followed, ending with defeat to Portugal in the round of 32.

Now Modric prepares to turn 41 and press on with a remarkable career.

He currently sits third on the list of players with the most appearances for their national teams in history, on 202 international matches. Only Argentina's Lionel Messi, who has 207 caps and recently announced his international retirement, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, on 233, stand ahead of him.



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