This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Buy Oasis premium experiences on Seat Unique
Oasis tickets: Premium experiences, packages & more

Here's exactly what you need to know to make it into the Oasis concerts this summer

After a 15-year hiatus, Oasis rocked the world last year when they announced their tour back in August. In a scramble for tickets, over 14 million fans tried to bag themselves a seat at one of 19 dates that the Gallagher brothers are set to play in the UK this summer. Didn't manage to grab yourself a ticket? We've got everything you need to know about how to get into the Oasis tour, including how to secure premium options for the shows.

Kicking off on July 4 in Cardiff's Principality Stadium, the Oasis tour will see the band take to cities across the country, including the likes of Manchester, London, Edinburgh, Dublin - and even a stint across the pond in Toronto, the US and Mexico.

Whether you're an original Oasis fan or just want to get a chance to see the pair of brothers for their once-in-a-lifetime return to the scene, there's still a chance to book your tickets to the tour now. Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Oasis tour?

The Oasis tour starts at Principality Stadium in Cardiff and will continue through five different cities in the UK and Ireland until the end of September. Looking for your city? Here's the full schedule of the Oasis tour dates below.

DateStadiumCityPremium Experiences
Fri July 4Principality StadiumCardiffSeat Unique
Sat July 5Principality StadiumCardiffSeat Unique
Fri July 11Heaton ParkManchesterSold out
Sat July 12Heaton ParkManchesterSold out
Wed July 16Heaton ParkManchesterSold out
Sat July 19Heaton ParkManchesterSold out
Sun July 20Heaton ParkManchesterSold out
Fri July 25Wembley StadiumLondonSeat Unique
Sat July 26Wembley StadiumLondonSeat Unique
Wed July 30Wembley StadiumLondonSeat Unique
Sat Aug 2Wembley StadiumLondonSeat Unique
Sun Aug 3Wembley StadiumLondonSeat Unique
Fri Aug 8Murrayfield StadiumEdinburghSeat Unique
Sat Aug 9Murrayfield StadiumEdinburghSeat Unique
Tue Aug 12Murrayfield StadiumEdinburghSeat Unique
Sat Aug 16Croke ParkDublinCroke Park website
Sun Aug 17Croke ParkDublinCroke Park website
Sat Sept 27Wembley StadiumLondonSeat Unique
Sun Sept 28Wembley StadiumLondonSeat Unique

Can you still buy Oasis tickets?

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Perform At The Greek TheatreGetty Images

If you're hoping that Oasis tickets are still available, you're in luck. Although the general sale for the brothers' tour went live last August, there are still some tickets available through official resale and secondary websites.

Whilst secondary websites have available tickets, they aren't always the safest way to book. You can securely purchase an official ticket to Oasis by booking a spot through Seat Unique, a primary ticket marketplace where premium experiences are available. Seat Unique is one of the trusted official premium partners of Wembley Stadium, and all you need to do is enquire to access Oasis in premium this July, August and September.

How to buy Oasis premium experiences?

With options available at selected stadiums on the Oasis tour, you can purchase premium experiences and make your evening even more unforgettable. With a massive lineup of dates, Oasis will bring their classics back to life, and you can enjoy them easily with this option.

To buy premium experiences, head to Seat Unique, a trusted official premium partner and enquire about the dates you want to be at. Whether it's Edinburgh or London, you can have the first pick at VIP lounges, complimentary food and drinks and box options too.

How much are Oasis premium experiences?

Premium package prices at Wembley and Murrayfield from Seat Unique vary widely depending on which part of the stadium you buy experiences for, what package you're selecting and what date you're wishing to attend.

If you want to secure your Oasis package, make sure to search for the right date and click on the Seat Unique premium packages page as a primary ticket partner. Then, you'll be able to book onto the exact choice of experience you want.

When did Oasis tickets go on sale?

Having gone on sale back in August 2024, Oasis tickets are live right now.

With the tour kicking off in July all the way through to September 2025, fans will be hoping to bag a last-minute ticket across ticket sellers across the internet.

By securing a premium ticket, you're guaranteed entry to the concerts, with extra perks and exclusive deals involved. You'll be able to enjoy the gig with extras like complimentary tickets, private boxes and more.

Frequently asked questions

After a 15-year break, Oasis haven't played live in a very long time and the exact date that the brothers last performed at Wembley was July 22, 2009, during their 'Dig Out Your Soul' tour.

If you're asking yourself, 'are there any Oasis tickets left?', then you just might be in luck. Whilst general tickets sold out almost immediately on release day back in August 2024, there are still tickets available so that you can secure last-minute Oasis tickets.

Ticketmaster is offering verified resale tickets so that fans can sell securely, but they're a little bit pricier, starting at around £400. You can look to other retailers like StubHub and Viagogo which range from around £200-300 for a ticket.

Original general sale tickets for Oasis ranged from around £73 to £150, but with the concerts coming up thick and fast, last-minute Oasis tickets are slightly higher.

The cheapest tickets available for sale are Wembley Stadium tickets at £209 on Viagogo. With that being said, there are lots of tickets on retailers ranging from around £200-300, if you want to snap up the tickets as the shows come up.

GOAL recommends looking through a variety of retailers and ticket websites to see if you can snap up the best deal for you, or to browse the prices above to secure a ticket quickly. Don't wait around, though - these tickets are likely to jump up in price as we get nearer to the dates.