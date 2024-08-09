The deal has reportedly been approved by league owners, and would keep labor peace through at least 2030

The NWSL and its players union have reportedly agreed to terms of a new collective bargaining agreement, according to a report from Sportico. The current deal expires after the 2026 season.

The new CBA would reportedly go through 2030, with details including higher compensation for the athletes and further freedom with player movement.

The new CBA would arrive among soaring valuations for the league and its teams, including recent blockbuster sales of both Angel City and the San Diego Wave.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife Willow Bay recently became controlling owners of the Los Angeles-based Angel City side in a deal worth $250M.

The current five-year CBA was the first in the league's history. The NSWL has seen exponential growth in recent years, including a record-breaking media broadcast deal that went into effect ahead of the 2024 season. For owners, the agreement would ensure labor peace well past the NWSL's next major media negotiations.

Representatives for both the league and the NWSL Player's Association declined to comment to Sportico. The NWSLPA issued a statement on social media after the Sportico report, saying: "Any news concerning the Players’ lives will be shared directly by them, on their terms. Respect that. Stay tuned."

With the Paris Olympics wrapping after Saturday's Gold Medal match between the USWNT and Brazil, the NWSL will return to regular season action on Friday, Aug. 23.