WATCH: Chaos in the NWSL final! Gotham FC field-player Nealy Martin forced to play goalkeeper after stoppage-time red card vs OL Reign

Jacob Schneider
Gotham FC NWSL Final 2023USA Today Sports
Gotham FC midfielder Nealy Martin was forced to play emergency goalkeeper in stoppage-time after Mandy Haught was sent off for DOGSO.

  • Midfielder forced to play goalkeeper
  • No substitutions left
  • Gotham win NWSL final 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The central defensive midfielder took on the role of emergency goalkeeper in the 97th minute of the match after starting shotstopper Mandy Haught was sent off for a straight red card offense.

Martin was in net for 90 seconds until the final whistle blew.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gotham won their first-ever NWSL final Saturday evening, with USWNT legend Ali Krieger capping off her incredible career with a championship trophy.

OL Reign, meanwhile, lost superstar Megan Rapinoe to a suspected Achilles injury just three minutes into the match.

WHAT NEXT FOR GOTHAM? Celebrations! The Bats won their first-ever NWSL title and now they get to enjoy the trophy and their offseason.

