‘Nunez is a goal machine’ – Liverpool believe in £64m striker as Tsimikas talks up Uruguayan’s potential

Darwin Nunez is a “goal machine'', according to Kostas Tsimikas, with everybody inside the Liverpool camp confident the Uruguayan will flourish.

Big money splashed out on South American

Endured a slow start with the Reds

Form and confidence has been found

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds invested heavily in the South American frontman when prising him away from Benfica in a £64 million ($72m) deal, and the 23-year-old endured a testing start to life at Anfield as questions were asked of him during pre-season and a red card was collected in his first Premier League outing on home soil. Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Nunez feels a little homesick, but a match-winning goal against West Ham has taken him to five for the season and three through his last four appearances in all competitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Liverpool are confident that Nunez will deliver on expectations, with Greek full-back Tsimikas telling LFC TV of a talented team-mate: "He's always there. He can score with the left, with the right, with the head, he's a goal machine. He needs confidence, it is coming and I hope for him he scores a lot more goals and gives us more wins, because for us he is a very, very important player. I'm very, very happy for him also because I know he's been wanting to score. Obviously he will score more, but hopefully he will keep his energy and goals for the next games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez’s effort against West Ham was his first at Anfield, with another all-action performance – before being replaced as no risks were taken on his fitness – hinting at more to come from a man that brings similar levels of attitude and goal threat to Merseyside as fellow countryman Luis Suarez once did.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Nunez's header, which is his second goal in his last two Premier League starts, was Liverpool's 100th against West Ham, the fourth side they've reached a century against in the competition, with no side having more (Man Utd also four).

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNEZ? Liverpool, who are now up to seventh in the Premier League table after enduring a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign, will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a trip to Nottingham Forest.