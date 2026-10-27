“Now we’re all here”: “Harry Kane” makes surprise appearance at Bayern Munich press conference

Bayern Munich's head of press Dieter Nickles placed a small figurine on the table beside the microphones as the press conference began, surprising the journalists in the room. "Now we're all here," he said with a brief smile.

The figurine was a small vinyl Harry Kane in the German record champions' kit, from Bayern Munich's 'Funko-POP! collection'. It is normally available only in the Bayern Munich fan shop and shows the striker's distinctive celebration pose.

Kane dominated assistant coach Aaron Danks' press conference, though the health of absent Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany also came up. The English striker had won the Ballon-d'Or on Monday evening, narrowly ahead of Real star Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona. Danks called it "a major honour for Bayern Munich too" and stressed that his compatriot had certainly "deserved" the award.

The team had yet to receive a message, however. Kane was on his way back from London with the rest of the Munich contingent, after which attention would turn to the upcoming second-round cup tie against Magdeburg. "Knowing Harry, his focus is already back on his next goal, on his next performance," said Danks.

Asked how and when Bayern Munich would present the Ballon-d'Or to fans, Nickles said nothing had been decided yet: "Wait and see!"

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Danks also visited Kompany in hospital on Monday. The head coach is recovering from his collapse during training last Friday. "He's in good spirits. It looks as though he's getting better every day. That's very positive." There was still no update on a diagnosis or his return to work. Kompany was "very calm. He's being given time to recover."

Harry Kane and Bayern Munich play at home on Wednesday

During the hospital visit, Danks and Kompany had "good conversations, but they had nothing to do with football or tactics," Danks said. Kompany had "asked how we were, how the players were. But apart from that, it was just a conversation between friends. It was nice to see him."

As the press conference ended, Nickles pointed to the miniature Kane. "Thank you all. We'll see you tomorrow at the arena – with him," he said before leaving the podium with Danks.