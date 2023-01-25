Can Manchester United take the first step to Carabao Cup finals?

Carabao Cup is back in action with the first leg of semi-finals to decide the finalists. Newcastle United came away 1-0 winners against Southampton in the first leg of the first semi-final. Manchester United square up against Nottingham Forest in the second semi-final.

Nottingham Forest come into this fresh from their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League. They have stitched together a good run of four games without a defeat in the Premier League, beating Leicester and Southampton during that time while holding Chelsea to a 1-1 draw. Forest came away winners in penalty shootouts against Wolves in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils come into this following a grueling fixture against rivals Arsenal that ended in a 3-2 defeat for the Manchester side. This was their first defeat in last 10 competitive games. Ten Hag's side got the better of Pep Guardiola's Man City coming from behind to shock the Cityzens in the Manchester derby recently.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United confirmed lineups

Nottingham Forest XI (4-3-1-2): Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Lodi; Danilo, Freuler, Gibbs-White; Scarpa; Johnson, Surridge

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia; Eriksen, McTominay; Antony, Bruno, Rashford; Weghorst

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Manchester United will face-off against Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup before squaring up against Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals. They will then face Crystal Palace and Leeds United twice in their next three Premier League fixtures with a Europa League game against Barcelona looming on the horizon.