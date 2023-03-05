Nottingham Forest vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Nottingham Forest and Everton will lock horns in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday.
Nottingham Forest have failed to register a win in their last three Premier League matches and go into the match on the back of a 4-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham.
Relegation-threatened Everton have also lost their last two matches, against Aston Villa and Arsenal, and are in desperate need of a win.
Nottingham Forest vs Everton: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Nottingham Forest vs Everton
Date:
March 5, 2023
Kick-off:
7:30 pm IST
Venue:
City Ground
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton on TV & live stream online
The game will be broadcasted across the Star Sports network in India and can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
India
Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD
Disney+ Hotstar
Nottingham Forest team news and squad
Steve Cooper has a long injury list as they are set to be without Serge Aurier, Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards and Cheikhou Kouyate.
Ryan Yates, who was sidelined in the past few weeks due to illness, is back in the squad.
Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas; Williams, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Freuler, Shelvey, Mangala; Johnson, Gibbs-White; Wood
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Navas, Hennessey
Defenders
Worrall, Cook, Felipe, Lodi, Toffolo, Williams
Midfielders
Danilo, Colback, Freuler, Mangala, O'Brien, Shelvey, Arter, Cafu, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Scarpa, Ayew, Yates
Forwards
Johnson, Dennis, Wood, Surridge, Taylor, Mighten
Everton team news and squad
Everton are set to miss Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend due to injuries but James Garner, who has regained his fitness, is set to feature on Sunday.
Everton possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Maupay
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan
Defenders
Tarkowski, Mina, Godfrey, Coady, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Vinagre, Coleman
Midfielders
Onana, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi
Forwards
Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil