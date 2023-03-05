Nottingham Forest vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Nottingham Forest vs Everton in the Premier League on TV and online in India.

Nottingham Forest and Everton will lock horns in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest have failed to register a win in their last three Premier League matches and go into the match on the back of a 4-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham.

Relegation-threatened Everton have also lost their last two matches, against Aston Villa and Arsenal, and are in desperate need of a win.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in India as well as how to stream live online.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton: Date & kick-off time

Game:

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

Date:

March 5, 2023

Kick-off:

7:30 pm IST

Venue:

City Ground

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton on TV & live stream online

The game will be broadcasted across the Star Sports network in India and can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

India

Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD

Disney+ Hotstar

Nottingham Forest team news and squad

Steve Cooper has a long injury list as they are set to be without Serge Aurier, Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards and Cheikhou Kouyate.

Ryan Yates, who was sidelined in the past few weeks due to illness, is back in the squad.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas; Williams, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Freuler, Shelvey, Mangala; Johnson, Gibbs-White; Wood

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Navas, Hennessey

Defenders

Worrall, Cook, Felipe, Lodi, Toffolo, Williams

Midfielders

Danilo, Colback, Freuler, Mangala, O'Brien, Shelvey, Arter, Cafu, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Scarpa, Ayew, Yates

Forwards

Johnson, Dennis, Wood, Surridge, Taylor, Mighten

Everton team news and squad

Everton are set to miss Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend due to injuries but James Garner, who has regained his fitness, is set to feature on Sunday.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Maupay

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan

Defenders

Tarkowski, Mina, Godfrey, Coady, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Vinagre, Coleman

Midfielders

Onana, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi

Forwards

Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil

