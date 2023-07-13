Nottingham Forest set to sign Willian on free transfer

Yash Thakur
Former Arsenal and Chelsea winger Willian is poised to join Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

  • Forest close to securing Willian
  • Willian available as free agent
  • Forest bolstering squad with experienced addition

WHAT HAPPENED? Forest are on the verge of finalizing the signing of the winger, according to reports in BBC Sport. The Brazilian is set to join the club, providing Forest with an experienced addition to their squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 34-year-old veteran made 30 appearances for Fulham last season. He scored five goals and provided six assists during the 2022-23 season and was offered an option to extend his stay at Fulham but he didn't sign the deal. He is set to become Forest's first signing of the summer transfer window.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Willian FulhamFulham Football ClubWillian-Fulham-ForestGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR NOTTINGHAM FOREST? The Premier League side will face Notts County, Valencia and Levante in their next three preseason games. They face Arsenal in their opening Premier League game.

