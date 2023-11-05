'You are not the right captain' - David de Gea reacts to Bruno Fernandes's dramatic late winner for Man Utd against Fulham

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea, threw support behind Bruno Fernandes after his late winner at Fulham.

Late Fernandes stunner snatched win

De Gea commented on skipper's Instagram post

Keane previously said Fernandes should lose captaincy

WHAT HAPPENED? De Gea mocked claims that Fernandes was not fit to be United captain after the Portuguese star's goal won his side all three points at Fulham. Commenting jokingly on Fernandes' Instagram post, he wrote: "You are not the right captain 🤐".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The comment appears to hit back at legendary United skipper Roy Keane, who claimed Fernandes should be stripped of the captaincy. Keane's comments on Sky Sports followed an abject performance from Fernandes as Manchester City ran out rampant 3-0 winners at Old Trafford in the Premier League last Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA AND UNITED? De Gea remains a free agent following his exit from United in the summer. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's side turn their attentions to a must-win game away at FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League.