The setbacks keep coming for Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after his side's defeat in the 2026 World Cup final.

Martinez was superb against Spain, but La Roja edged it by a single goal in extra time.

Not only did he miss out on lifting the trophy, the Golden Glove for the tournament's best goalkeeper went to Spain's Unai Simon.

Now comes another blow. Juventus have pulled out of talks to sign the Argentine, put off by Aston Villa's steep financial demands.

AS newspaper reported that Martinez had been in negotiations to join Juventus, only for the Italian club to walk away from the deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano pinned the collapse on the high fee demanded by Aston Villa, managed by Unai Emery.

This is not the first time Martinez has flirted with an exit. Back in May 2025, the 33-year-old bid a tearful farewell to supporters after his final Premier League match of the season.

The months rolled by without a suitable offer, and so he stayed on at Villa Park.

With talks between the Old Lady and Aston Villa now dead, his future looks anything but settled.