'We're not friends' - Lionel Messi reveals relationship with 'normal' Cristiano Ronaldo as Argentine GOAT lifts lid on 'admiration' for CR7

Lionel Messi has lifted the lid on his relationship with “normal” Cristiano Ronaldo, admitting that a couple of all-time greats are “not friends”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

That is not due to any feud or differences between the pair, it is merely down to the fact that their paths rarely cross. Even when they were in the same country and competing against one another on a regular basis in Spain, they found themselves on opposing sides of the fierce Clasico divide that exists between La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Ronaldo is now in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, while Messi is turning out in MLS for Inter Miami. There have been calls for them to unite before the day comes for both to hang up record-setting boots, but such a deal remains a dream for a passionate global fan base.

DID YOU KNOW

Messi could have found himself gracing the same tournament as Ronaldo this summer, as Inter Miami compete at the FIFA Club World Cup, but CR7 snubbed opportunities to link up with a side taking part at that event in the United States.

WHAT MESSI SAID

Messi has now explained his relationship with a fellow GOAT, telling DSports: "I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and for the career he’s had and continues to have, because he’s still competing at the highest level.

"The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team. Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field. Off the pitch, we are two normal people. We’re not friends obviously because we don’t spend time together, but we’ve always treated each other with a lot of respect."

WHAT NEXT?

Messi and Ronaldo have won 13 Ballons d’Or between them and boast countless entries in the history books. The latter is still going strong at 40 years of age, as he chases down 1000 career goals, while World Cup winner Messi is set to turn 38 on Tuesday.