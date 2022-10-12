'It's not about having an eye on Sunday' - Klopp reveals reason behind benching Salah and Jota against Rangers

Liverpool go into their Champions League clash with Rangers searching for a victory but they start without Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

WHAT HAPPENED? The utilisation of squad depth is essential for a number of teams across Europe with the World Cup on the horizon. Having established a reputation as a manager who likes to stick with the same players, even Jurgen Klopp has chosen to shuffle his pack ahead of a huge Premier League game at the weekend.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking ahead of Liverpool's game at Ibrox, he told BT Sport: "It's not about having an eye on Sunday. We have to realise we are in the middle of a very busy period. Diogo was not planned [to miss out], that’s why yesterday he was in the press conference.

"Then you get a call from the medical department and ‘maybe he can play but not too long’, oh great. Then we had to get someone else in who can play 90 minutes, that’s why he’s on the bench and is available."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Rangers being considered inferior opposition, it is still a risk for Klopp to leave Salah out of the starting XI. He might not be in his best form but Liverpool are still six points behind Napoli in Group A heading into the clash in Glasgow.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? As mentioned, there is the huge prospect of a game against Manchester City coming up at the weekend. The two Premier League heavyweights have shared a great rivalry in the last few seasons and, regardless of form, it will still be a hugely intense fixture at Anfield.