'Nobody forced Neymar to sign' - PSG president prepared to talk with Brazilian if he wants out

Nasser Al-Khelaifi is aware of the speculation surrounding a superstar forward and is only looking to retain players that are buying into his vision

Amid the renewed speculation surrounding Neymar’s future, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is eager to point out that “nobody forced him to sign here”.

Exit talk has surrounded the international ever since he arrived in the French capital.

A record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) transfer took him to Parc des Princes in the summer of 2017, but many saw that move as a stepping stone.

The suggestion was that Neymar wanted to escape the shadow of Lionel Messi at and become a talismanic figure in his own right.

Such a standing has been enjoyed at PSG, but rumours regarding another switch are never far away.

The most recent gossip claims that Neymar is actively seeking a transfer after two years in Paris.

are once again being mooted as a potential destination, along with Premier League giants .

PSG have offered no indication that they are looking to sell, amid recent claims from all concerned that no parting of ways will be made, but the champions will not prevent unhappy stars from leaving.

That is the stance being taken by Al-Khelaifi.

He has stopped short of addressing the Neymar speculation directly, but has sought to shed some light on the situation.

“I want players willing to give everything to defend the honour of the jersey and to join the club project,” Al-Khelaifi told France Football.

“Those who do not want that, or do not understand, we will meet and we will talk to each other.

“There are of course contracts to be respected, but the priority now is total membership of our project.

“Nobody forced him to sign here. Nobody pushed him. He came knowingly to join a project.”

Neymar is tied to terms with PSG until 2022.

It would take another sizeable offer to free him from that deal, but Al-Khelaifi has suggested that he will seek to move any player on that does not buy into his vision.

He has said of potential departures: “The players are going to have to assume their responsibilities even more than before.

“It has to be completely different. They will have to do more, work more... They are not here to have fun.

“And if they don't agree with this point of view, the doors are open. Ciao!

“I no longer want to have superstar behaviour.”