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FBL-ITA-SERIEA-LAZIO-MILANAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

"No time for talk": Milan take a surprise decision before facing Atalanta

AC Milan vs Atalanta
AC Milan
Atalanta
Serie A
R. Amorim
Italy
Portugal

A clear message before the run of fixtures

Milan have sacrificed their media duties to buy their players and coaching staff more preparation time, scrapping Ruben Amorim's press conference ahead of the Serie A trip to face Atalanta. The fixture pile-up has left the Rossoneri with barely room to breathe.

Amorim's traditional pre-match briefing, scheduled before Sunday evening's meeting with Atalanta at San Siro, is off.

The call came the moment the squad landed back from Austria, where they had thrashed Salzburg 4-0 in the Europa League. Amorim and his staff want every available minute on the training pitch, especially after that draw against Sassuolo. He will oversee just one session, on Saturday, before the eagerly awaited encounter.

According to the French website "Foot Mercato", citing Italian media, Milan could do exactly the same next week. The schedule explains why: they fly to England to meet Bournemouth in the Europa League, return to Milan the following day, then set off for Udine.

Recovery, workload management and work on the grass now come first. With so little time between games, the staff have decided media appearances can wait, all in the hope of keeping the squad fresh through the busiest stretch of the season.

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1
InterInterINT
6510188+1016
W
D
W
W
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
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3
RomaRomaROM
6420143+1114
D
D
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FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
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W
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5
CagliariCagliariCGL
641163+313
D
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W
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6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
6330115+612
D
W
D
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
632195+411
D
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L
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8
ComoComoCOM
632196+311
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L
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9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
7313107+310
L
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10
AtalantaAtalantaATA
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L
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11
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
72231214-28
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L
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TorinoTorinoTOR
621379-27
W
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L
13
LecceLecceLEC
6204612-66
L
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L
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14
BolognaBolognaBOL
612357-25
W
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L
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L
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UdineseUdineseUDI
6114913-44
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16
MonzaMonzaMON
6114915-64
L
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17
GenoaGenoaGEN
6114511-64
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D
L
L
18
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
6114410-64
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L
19
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
6114714-74
L
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20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
7106616-103
W
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L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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