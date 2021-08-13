No Messi, no hope? How Barcelona will line up this season

The Argentine has been carrying the Catalan club for years, so Ronald Koeman must come up with a plan to cope with the loss of the forward to PSG...

Lionel Messi has dominated the news in Barcelona over the past week but when Ronald Koeman pens his team sheet for Sunday’s La Liga opener against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou, the Argentine’s name will not be on it.

For years, Barcelona’s tactical plan has revolved around giving the ball to their talismanic No.10, but that option is now off the table, following Messi's shock departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

Consequently, Koeman must create a new structure for the team.

The threat of Barcelona disintegrating without Messi can only be countered by a united front, balance through the team and belief in the coach's new strategy.

So, Koeman will be mulling over various options ahead of what is a massive 2021-22 season for the shell-shocked Catalans.

Goal analyses the options available to the Dutchman below...

Laporta’s favourite: 4-3-3

According to reports in Spain, Barca president Joan Laporta told Koeman that one of the conditions of keeping him for the second year of his contract was that he play a more attacking brand of football in a 4-3-3 formation.

It is the set-up which the club has historically preferred, the way they often operated under Johan Cruyff, Pep Guardiola and generally thereafter until Koeman put an end to it.

The team to face Real Sociedad on Sunday could look quite different from that which will be used through the season, though, because it’s not yet clear if Barcelona will be able to register new signings Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Emerson, as well as the injured Sergio Aguero.

On top of that, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is still recovering after a summer operation, so Neto will start.

The defence will be Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba, with Eric Garcia only just back from the Olympics and Clement Lenglet falling out of favour last season.

Barcelona’s midfield trio are well-established now: Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri Gonzalez, who, despite his great summer exertions for Spain in two tournaments, is determined to play.

The forward line could see new arrival Yusuf Demir operating on the right – as a Barca B player, he can feature – with Martin Braithwaite on the left of Antoine Griezmann if Memphis is not allowed to play.

If the Dutch attacker gets the green light, he, Griezmann and Demir can interchange fluidly up top.

Demir has excelled in pre-season, although when Ansu Fati, Aguero and Ousmane Dembele are fit again, they will pull rank.

Ansu, in particular, is Barcelona’s big hope for the season after missing much of the previous campaign with a persistent knee issue.

Koeman’s invention: 3-5-2

After Barcelona were dismantled by PSG in last season's Champions League last 16, the coach changed his approach. He wanted more strength in defence and trusted in the quality of Messi to make things happen up front alongside Griezmann.

While the Argentine is gone, Depay can offer invention and verve in his place, while Barcelona are hoping Griezmann feels less pressure without Messi beside him.

This formation worked well because it allowed Dest and Alba to attack with abandon, which suits them better than being burdened with more defensive duties.

Oscar Mingueza impressed when called upon by Koeman and would be a contender for the right centre-back slot, along with new signing Eric Garcia.

This system affords Barcelona more balance in midfield, more support for the ageing Busquets and allows De Jong to get forward, which was reflected in his heightened goal tally last term.

If Barcelona’s 4-3-3 is not paying off, Koeman can happily revert to this formation.

He survived by a thread this summer, largely because of the club’s disastrous financial position, and he admits that this year the team must win a major trophy. Results, then, will dictate his style of play.

The original plan: 4-2-3-1

When Koeman arrived at Barcelona, he was fixated on a 4-2-3-1 set up which led to drab performances and disappointing results.

However, he was hindered by a sulking Messi, who didn’t hit his stride until after Christmas, when he recovered from the disappointment of being kept against his will by president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Koeman has used this set-up before and perhaps he will feel inclined to try it again, now that no player at the club is bigger than the system.

The main benefit is giving Pedri a freer, more creative role, similar to the one he carried out for Spain at Euro 2020 to excellent effect. Last season, Pedri’s invention and flair were dampened by the defensive work he had to perform alongside Busquets.

Using a 4-2-3-1 would also carve out an ideal No.10 position for Barcelona’s record signing Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian looks like he will start the season under Koeman and if Barcelona have to keep him on their books, they may as well use him.

Coutinho was another player who looked shackled by Messi’s presence, given he would often prefer to operate in the space (what little there is) outside the box. It would also suit the presently sidelined Ousmane Dembele, who could play in either wide attacking role.

The steal: 3-4-3

Barcelona want to become champions of Europe again, and Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea did so with a 3-4-3 formation that sometimes employed two creative players behind a striker.

In the Champions League final against Manchester City, Timo Werner was supported by Mason Mount and Kai Havertz behind him, and Barcelona have the personnel to copy this if they want to get in step with the European elite.

Operating in a two-man midfield would likely prove too difficult for Busquets but both Pedri and De Jong have the all-round game and legs to handle the job.

Alba and Dest would have a lot of freedom and, in attack, Griezmann and Coutinho could support Depay or Aguero as the figurehead.

The wildcard: 4-4-2 diamond

One area where Barcelona’s youth academy is well covered is midfield.

Gavi and Nico Gonzalez are following Riqui Puig as exciting talents to emerge from La Masia and Koeman may want to make the most of his strength in that area by playing a fourth midfielder.

Busquets, Pedri and De Jong could be joined by Coutinho in his favoured No.10 role, or even Griezmann or Demir at the tip of the midfield, behind two forwards – Depay and Griezmann or Aguero, while the onus would be on Alba and Dest to give the team width.

That would create more openings for the youngsters to feature in midfield, while offering plenty of ammunition for the strikers and helping Barcelona keep the ball more.