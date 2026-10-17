Real Madrid welcome Sevilla for the ninth round of La Liga armed with historic superiority at the Santiago Bernabeu and a string of home wins. The Andalusians arrive hoping to defy the odds and finally break a long-standing hoodoo. From Kylian Mbappe's numbers to the ambitions of both sides, Opta's statistics throw up some striking facts ahead of the encounter.

- A historic hoodoo: Sevilla have lost 16 of their last 17 away matches against Real Madrid in La Liga, with one draw, and have not won in the capital since their 4-3 victory in December 2008.

- Strength at the Bernabeu: Real Madrid have won their last seven home matches in La Liga, having recorded a longer run only once since the 2020-2021 season, when they claimed 10 consecutive victories between April and November 2025.

- A high-pressing battle: Real Madrid top the list of teams with the most shots after winning the ball back in advanced areas in the league this season, with 17 shots, while Sevilla top the list of teams carrying out the most ball recoveries in those areas, with 87.

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- Mbappe a threat to Sevilla: Kylian Mbappe has been involved in four goals in four matches against Sevilla in the league, scoring three and providing one assist, and has found the net in three different matches. The only side he has scored against in more different matches is Real Sociedad, with four matches.

- Improvement away from home: Sevilla have picked up points in four of their last six away matches against teams from the Madrid region in the league, with two wins and two draws against two defeats, after losing seven of their previous nine meetings with those teams.

- An exceptional start for Sevilla: The Andalusian side have not lost any of their four away league matches this season, claiming two wins and two draws, their best away start since the 2011-2012 season, when they avoided defeat in their first six matches.

- A striking number for Ruben Vargas: The Sevilla player had five shots in their recent match against Levante in the league, equalling the best shot tally by a player from the team in an away match since the start of last season, a figure achieved by Akor Adams against Elche in January 2026.

- Mourinho's superiority: Jose Mourinho has won five of his six La Liga matches against Sevilla, with one defeat. His side also scored six or more goals in two different matches against the Andalusian club, winning 6-2 in May and December 2011, a feat he has achieved only against Malaga as well.

- Luis Garcia's hoodoo: Sevilla coach Luis Garcia has lost his last six matches against Real Madrid in La Liga. Even so, he has picked up points in two of six meetings with the Madrid club when Mourinho was in charge of them, with one win and one draw against four defeats.



