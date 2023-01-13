‘No chance’ – Pulisic transfer question knocked back by Potter amid questions of USMNT star’s future at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic may be having questions asked of his future at Chelsea, but Graham Potter says there is “no chance” of him leaving in January.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international is enduring another frustrating campaign at Stamford Bridge, with a battle for regular game time brought to an abrupt halt by an untimely injury. A knee problem is set to keep the 24-year-old winger sidelined for a couple of months, with Chelsea adamant that no move elsewhere will be sanctioned before the next transfer deadline passes and a return to full fitness is made.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if Pulisic could be allowed to head out on loan in the current window, Blues boss Potter told reporters: “No chance. There was never even consideration anyway but he’s a couple of months out.”

Quizzed on how the USMNT star is feeling after being forced to take in an enforced spell out of action, Potter added: “Yeah, he’s disappointed. But he’s optimistic he can come back quicker than the two months. He's in that phase where he’s trying to keep his fingers crossed and hoping his rehab goes well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic had returned to favour prior to being laid low in the early stages of the Premier League meeting with Manchester City on January 5, but he has still only made six top-flight starts for Chelsea in the 2022-23 campaign and has just one goal to his name from 21 appearances across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have been mirroring Pulisic’s struggles for consistency as a collective, with pressure building on Potter during a testing run that has delivered seven defeats and only two victories from the Blues’ last 10 games.