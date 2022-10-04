Nkunku to Chelsea? Potter responds to transfer reports & discusses whether 'top player' Leao could be a target from Milan

Graham Potter remained tight-lipped when faced with questions about Chelsea's interest in Christopher Nkunku and Rafael Leao.

Both players linked with move

Nkunku deal reportedly agreed

But Potter avoided discussion

WHAT HAPPENED? The Todd Boehly era at Chelsea is well and truly underway. Despite the transfer window not being open, he is still working hard to add firepower to the squad. Although, certainly at the moment, Potter is keen to keep his and his boss' cards close to his chest.

WHAT HE SAID: "My answer is that I don't speak about players that aren't Chelsea players," he said when asked about the recent links to Nkunku. "It was the same at Brighton. There are a lot of names out there but I will only speak about Chelsea players and not anyone else."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Potter's side face AC Milan on Wednesday and he was asked about Leao - a player who could have made the move to Stamford Bridge during the summer. The Chelsea boss said: “I’ve been really impressed with him whenever I watch games.

"He contributes to how they attack and score. So we have to say congratulations to him for that. He’s a top player. In the future who knows? He is affecting games at the top level.”

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA'S TRANSFER BUSINESS? It seems that Boehly and co will conduct business all year round and that could give his side a significant advantage over their rivals. Nkunku and Leao are clearly two players that have attracted interest from the Blues and it wouldn't be totally surprising to see them both join the club next summer.