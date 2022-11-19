France and RB Leipzig star Nkunku ruled out indefinitely after torn knee ligament ends World Cup dream

RB Leipzig confirm Christopher Nkunku has torn a knee ligament after going to ground in a France training session ahead of the World Cup.

17 goals for RB this season

Eight caps with Les Bleus

Now out with bad injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The talented 25-year-old was recently ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having picked up an injury in training with France, twisting his leg awkwardly when challenging Eduardo Camavinga. While he was certain to miss the tournament, it looks as though he could now be set for a long spell on the sidelines domestically too.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a social media update, Leipzig explained: "Christo [Nkunku] tore the lateral ligament in his left knee on November 15 while training with @equipedefrance [France national team].

"It is unclear how long he will be out; there are several treatment options for this injury."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sadly for France, key names such as Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante and Presnel Kimpembe will also miss the World Cup due to injuries. Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani has taken Nkunku's place in the squad.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR NKUNKU? Seeing as the Frenchman seems quite likely to join Chelsea in the future, the Blues may also be anxiously waiting for a more certain timeframe for his injury return.