NFL and Fanatics launch 'Football x Football' Collection featuring soccer-inspired NFL jerseys

The NFL and the sports merchandise giants have announced a crossover apparel collection that merges American football with soccer aesthetics

WHAT HAPPENED

The NFL and Fanatics have unveiled their new "Football x Football" Collection, a creative merchandise line that reinterprets NFL team identities through the lens of soccer jersey design traditions. The collection features all 32 NFL franchises with designs inspired by classic soccer kits, incorporating elements like sponsor placements, collar details, and sleeve patterns familiar to soccer fans worldwide. The products will make their public debut exclusively at Fanatics Fest NYC, taking place at the Javits Center from June 20-22.

WHAT THE NFL POSTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The "Football x Football" Collection emerges amid increasing convergence between the world's two most commercially successful sports. With NFL ownership groups increasingly investing in European soccer clubs and international soccer giants playing summer friendlies in NFL stadiums, the merchandising collaboration represents another step in the ongoing cross-pollination between these sporting cultures.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Following the exclusive debut at Fanatics Fest NYC, the "Football x Football" Collection will become available to the broader public through Fanatics.com and NFL Shop.