'I feel good' - Neymar offers positive injury update ahead of Brazil's World Cup clash against South Korea
By Gill Clark
2:26 AM IST 04/12/22
WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil are still sweating on Neymar's fitness ahead of their knockout tie against South Korea after the Paris Saint-Germain forward sustained an ankle injury in his team's opening win against Serbia. Neymar has missed Brazil's last two matches but seems to be in positive mood ahead of the last 16 match.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil will obviously want to have their talisman back as soon as possible. Tite does not lack for quality forwards in his star-studded squad, although he has seen Gabriel Jesus ruled out of the tournament with a knee problem.
WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Brazil take on South Korea on Monday but it's still not clear if Neymar will be able to feature or if he'll have to watch from the sidelines again.
