Neymar emulates Ronaldo & Romario after bringing up 100 goals for PSG

Neymar has emulated Cristiano Ronaldo and Romario to cement his place in football history after bringing up 100 goals for Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG wrapped up their 2021-22 campaign in style as they thrashed Metz 5-0 at Parc des Princes on Saturday, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick to celebrate his surprise new contract extension.

The Frenchman stole most of the headlines after snubbing a transfer to Real Madrid, but Neymar also managed to get on the scoresheet, joining a very exclusive club in the process.

Neymar emulates Ronaldo & Romario

Neymar's effort against Metz was only his 13th of the season for the Ligue 1 champions, but it also marked his 100th goal in 144 appearances across all competitions since his arrival from Barcelona in 2017.

The 30-year-old is now only the third player in history to have scored 100 goals for three different clubs, having also achieved the feat with Barca and Santos.

Ronaldo managed the milestone at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, while Brazil legend Romario reached 100 goals in his club career for PSV, Vasco Da Gama and Flamengo.

Neymar enters PSG hall of fame

Neymar has also entered the top-five all-time scorers' list at PSG with his latest strike for the club, tied with Dominique Rocheteau on 100 goals.

Only four players have scored more for the French giants than the Brazilian forward, with Edinson Cavani leading the way as their record marksman with 200 to his name.

