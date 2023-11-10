Neymar to be deregistered by Al-Hilal as Saudi Pro League eye further European stars in January transfer window

Al-Hilal reportedly plan to deregister Neymar for the season following a knee injury as the Saudi Pro League side eye more European stars in January.

Knee injury sidelined Neymar for the season

£78m signing faces deregistration

Al-Hilal seek reinforcement, eye European stars

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward picked up a serious knee injury in a World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay and had to undergo the knife to treat the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus, last Thursday. Neymar is expected to be out of action until at least the end of the season and according to Saudi Arabian outlet Arriyadiyah Al-Hilal are considering deregistering him from SPL for the current season to make room for a foreign player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision is in line with SPL rules, which limit non-Saudi players to eight per squad. The seven overseas players, barring Neymar, are Moroccan keeper Yassine Bounou, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Brazilian pair Malcolm and Michael.

Moreover, Al-Hilal's manager, Jorge Jesus, aims to strengthen the team with a foreign left-back and hence the decision has been made. However, he will be welcomed back when he regains fitness ahead of the 2024-25 season.

WHAT NEXT? Neymar's injury troubles compound a mixed performance in the Middle East, with one goal in five games. Nonetheless, Al-Hilal lead the SPL and will return to action on Friday against fourth-placed Al-Taawon.