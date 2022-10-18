Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has told a court he did not take part in negotiations over his move to Barcelona from Santos in 2013.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Barcelona star and eight others are facing fraud and corruption charges relating to the forward's transfer from Brazilian side Santos back in 2013. Neymar spoke about the move in a court on Tuesday and said his father took care of the negotiations and he was not involved. All of the defendants deny any wrongdoing.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I didn't participate in the negotiations. My father always took care of it and always will. I sign everything he tells me to sign," he told the court. "Playing for Barcelona was always my dream, a childhood dream."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Investment firm DIS owned 40% of Neymar's rights and says it lost out financially as the player's transfer to Barcelona was undervalued. Neymar and his father could both face a jail term and a large fine if they are found guilty of the charges.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The trial is expected to last until the end of the month. Neymar is due back in action for PSG on Friday against Ajaccio in Ligue 1.