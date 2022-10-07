Newcastle United vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The English top flight continues this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend, as Newcastle United welcome Brentford to face them at St James' Park. The hosts arrive on the back of a first win since the opening few weeks of the season, to give their prospects a shot in the arm.

Against a visiting side looking to buck a two-game winless run, the Magpies will have to be sharp though, especially when they know the Bees have a sting in their tail.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Newcastle vs Brentford date & kick-off time

Game: Newcastle United vs Brentford Date: October 8, 2022 Kick-off: 10:00am ET / 8:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on USA Network.

In India, fans can catch the match on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network fuboTV India Hotstar N/A

Newcastle squad & team news

A dominant display against ten-men Fulham has goosed the Magpies' season back into life after a little twist of downbound form, to Eddie Howe's delight.

Heading into the weekend, they sit on the cusp of the European race - and it would surely be the delight of supporters if they could muscle their way into the pack this term.

Position Players Goalkeepers Darlow, Gillespie, Pope Defenders Trippier, Dummett, Botman, Schär, Lascelles, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Manquillo, Burn Midfielders Joelinton, Shelvey, Ritchie, Fraser, Murphy, Almirón, Willock, Longstaff, Guimarães Forwards Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Isak, Wood

Brentford squad and team news

Mid-table and looking to stabilise their campaign, Thomas Frank's side will hope they can enjoy a spin in form to put them back to winning ways this weekend.

They'll fancy their chances against Newcastle, despite their hosts arguably holding the quality advantage as much as home turf.