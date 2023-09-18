'I've never attended one' - Newcastle boss Eddie Howe's first-ever UEFA Champions League match will be his side taking on PSG

Eddie Howe has revealed that he will be witnessing a Champions League game in person for the first time on Tuesday night, when Newcastle face Milan.

Eddie Howe's first UCL experience

Newcastle arrive late in Milan

Play Tuesday evening

WHAT HAPPENED? As Newcastle United plays in the Champions League for the first time in almost 20 years, manager Eddie Howe has revealed that this will be the first he will be watching a Champions League game in person. Adding to it, In his first-ever Champions League press conference, Howe arrived late due to an issue with the flight from England.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’ve never attended one, I’ve been too busy working,” the manager said after his team’s heavily delayed flight from Tyneside meant his pre-match press conference had to be put back two hours until 9 pm local time. “So tomorrow night will be a proud moment.”

“The weather problems were no big issue,” Howe said. “It’s a slightly later arrival than we would have liked but we’re used to these sort of things.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle have been drawn into a 'group of death' alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and their rivals on Tuesday, AC Milan. It is very obvious that Newcastle will have to fight tooth and nail if they want to qualify for the knockouts of the Champions League or even make it to the Europa League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The Magpies and the Rossonerri will face off in the first round of the Champions League group stages on Tuesday, September 19 in the early kick off.