New England vs Houston Dynamo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Where can you watch New England vs Houston Dynamo in MLS on TV and online in India.

The second round of the 2023 Major League Soccer season will take place this weekend, with New England Revolution hosting Houston Dynamo at Gillette Stadium.

While Houston were defeated 2-1 by FC Cincinnati in their first game of the season, the Revs triumphed 1-0 over Charlotte FC.

New England Revs had a disappointing 2022 season by their own lofty standards; however, managing to get their 2023 season off to a winning start will boost morale in the camp for their upcoming season.

Centre-back Henry Kessler scored the game's lone goal in the 89th minute after advancing and slipping the ball past Charlotte goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega.

Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo will be sad to have departed Ohio with little to show for their efforts after controlling major portions of the game, as they lost 2-1 to FC Cincinnati in their season opener.

How well Houston can perform under its new boss, Ben Olsen remains to be seen. The former DC United manager will be impressed with how his team managed the game but will be hoping the results will follow soon.

New England vs Houston Dynamo date & kick-off time

Game: New England vs Houston Dynamo Date: March 4th , 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00 am IST (Mar 5) Venue: Gillette Stadium

Where to watch New England vs Houston Dynamo on TV & live stream online

Fans across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream India N/A Apple TV

New England Revolution team news and squad

New England Revolution will miss Andrew Farrell, Maciel, Nacho Gil, Tommy McNamara and Jacob Jackson thanks to their lengthy list of injuries. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

New England Revs possible XI: Petrovic; Bye, Kessler, Romney, Jones; Buck, Polster; Rivera, Gil, Borrero; Vrioni

Position Players Goalkeepers Petrovic, Edwards Jr. Defenders Makoun, Jones, Kessler, Bye, Gonzalez, Romney, Spaulding, Souza Midfielders Borrero, Blessing, Boateng, Rivera, Polster, Bajraktarevic, C. Gil Forwards Vrioni, Bou, Altidore, Wood, Rennicks

Houston Dynamo team news and squad

Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith with a knee injury. Due to administrative issues, Ifunanyachi Achara and Djevencio van der Kust will miss the clash. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Escobar, Bartlow, Hadebe, Schmitt; Artur, Herrara; Baird, Carrasquilla, France; Ferreira

