The next generation of the Furon and Tekela

New Balance has given the Furon and Tekela, the special treatment in a newly launched Gold Pack. The latest instalment of its exclusive First Edition line, New Balance introduces the Furon v7 and Tekela v4, the brand's most deluxe releases to date.

The ultra-limited Gold Pack is a rich and striking collection, dressed in Gilded and Black tones for a premium finish. Complete with specks of gold floating throughout the black upper, reminiscent of a starry night, the boots deliver as well aesthetically as they do for performance on the pitch.

The all-new Furon v7 is crafted for zero distraction. It features a Hypoknit upper, with mesh lining and off-set lacing, delivering impressive lockdown, support, and an increased strike zone.

While the second boot, the Tekela v4, also comes engineered for distraction-free dynamism, it incorporates a full-foot stretch-knit upper with minimal texture, plus a laceless closure and directional heel lining for secure lockdown.

The Furon v7 and Tekela v4 boots are limited edition, so you'll have to be quick.

New Balance Gold Pack boots price & how to buy

The New Balance Gold Pack football boots were launched on September 5 and can be pre-ordered now from New Balance and Lovell Soccer.

New Balance Furon v7

The brand new Furon v7 removes the fluff to let you solely focus on playing football. The innovative Hypoknit upper, with a mesh lining, gives you practicality and comfort and the off-set lace feature increases the surface area to allow you to strike the ball cleanly for those precise shots.

Key features:

• Off-set lacing with cored-out canopy to increase strike zone and provide lockdown

• Hypoknit mesh collar for a lightweight and breathable feel

• 3D tongue tab for added grip

Get them from New Balance for £220.00

New Balance Tekela v4

If you prefer a laceless closure, then you have the option of the Tekela v4, easy to slip on and off with the full-foot stretch-knit collar. Plus, the directional heel lining locks you down for a secure and snug fit.

Key features:

• Laceless closure for secure lockdown and stability

• Multi-directional conical stud configuration

• TPU angled rim studs at the forefoot provide support for lightning-fast turns

Get them from Lovell Soccer for £220.00