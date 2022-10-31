WATCH: 'He doesn't behave like someone who's played with me' - Neville bites back at Ronaldo following handshake snub

Gill Clark
|
Cristiano Ronaldo-Neville split Getty/GOAL composite
Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedManchester United vs West Ham UnitedPremier League

Gary Neville has offered a response to being blanked by Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Man Utd's win over West Ham on Sunday.

  • Neville played with Ronaldo
  • Ignored by the forward on Sunday
  • Shares thoughts on being blanked

WHAT HAPPENED? Neville was ignored by Ronaldo ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Portugal international greeted fellow pundits Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp but not Neville on the pitch. The two men played together for Man Utd but Neville admits that Ronaldo 'doesn't act as though they are former teammates' when asked about the incident by Micah Richards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville is known for his forthright opinions and has been critical of Ronaldo this season. However, he is not the first pundit to be snubbed by Ronaldo recently. The 37-year-old also ignored Jamie Carragher ahead of Man Utd's clash with Liverpool following criticism from the former Reds defender.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils play their final Europa League group game at Real Sociedad on Thursday. Both sides are already through but Erik ten Hag's side must win by two clear goals to finish top of the group.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

125599 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 9%Liverpool
  • 15%Manchester United
  • 50%Manchester City
  • 26%Other team
125599 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks