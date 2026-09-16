How to get Netherlands vs Serbia tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The Netherlands host Serbia in a high-stakes UEFA Nations League fixture at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven on October 4, 2026. This dynamic matchup brings together two top-tier European nations eager to secure essential points in the group standings.

GOAL provides all the key details you need to secure your seat at Philips Stadion. Discover where to purchase tickets, pricing options, and how to complete your booking today.

When is the Netherlands vs Serbia UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Netherlands vs Serbia kicks off at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, with official broadcast information not currently available for this fixture.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Philips Stadion

Where to buy Netherlands vs Serbia tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) ticketing portal, which handles primary sales for Netherlands home international matches. The official KNVB portal is your first stop to secure face-value seats during pre-sale and general public sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms likeStubHub are your way to go.

How much are Netherlands vs Serbia tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official KNVB ticketing portal start at €35 for general admission entry behind the goals, with rates increasing depending on seating tier and view across Philips Stadion.

On secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €70 per seat, with final pricing subject to real-time market demand and available inventory.

Netherlands vs Serbia UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Netherlands vs Serbia Form

Netherlands have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Morocco at the World Cup on June 30, which ended their tournament run. Prior to that, they beat Sweden 5-1 and Tunisia 3-1 at the same competition, and drew 2-2 with Japan. The Dutch scored 12 goals across those five matches.

Serbia have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 5-1 defeat to Mexico, and they also lost 3-0 to both Cabo Verde and Spain. Their wins came against Saudi Arabia and Latvia, both by a 2-1 scoreline. Serbia scored eight goals and conceded 14 across that run.

Netherlands vs Serbia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only match on record between these sides saw Netherlands beat Serbia 1-0 at the 2006 World Cup on June 11. That single meeting gives Netherlands a perfect record in the head-to-head dataset.

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 World Cup Serbia SER 0 Netherlands NED 1 FT 1 Goals Scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1



