'It's amazing!' - Tijjani Reijnders revels in incredible display as Netherlands crush Greece to equal Nations League record

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Tijjani Reijnders scored a brilliant hat-trick as the Netherlands demolished Greece 7-0 to equal the biggest victory in Nations League history. The emphatic win maintains their unbeaten record under new head coach Xavi and keeps them top of their group.

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Netherlands equal historic Nations League record

The Netherlands delivered a monumental statement on Friday by routing Greece 7-0 in Amsterdam. The emphatic victory equals the biggest winning margin in the eight-year history of the Nations League.

Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring in the sixth minute before the hosts ran riot. Jurrien Timber grabbed two goals and Donyell Malen added a seventh to complete the demolition.

The result ensures the Netherlands remain unbeaten under new head coach Xavi. They join England, Germany and Finland as the only nations to win a match in the competition by seven goals.

Reijnders revels in amazing national team hat-trick

Reijnders was the undeniable star of the show, tearing apart the Greek defence to score three times in a devastating 21-minute spell. The Al Qadsiah midfielder celebrated his treble by beaming and holding up three fingers to the home crowd.

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It marked his second hat-trick in the space of two weeks, having also scored three goals for his Saudi Pro League club at the end of last month. The former Manchester City man was thrilled to replicate that club form on the international stage.

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"It's amazing, especially scoring a hat-trick for the national team," Reijnders told UEFA. "So I'm very happy. This is what we've been training for, and today it went very well."

Xavi and De Jong praise slick Dutch performance

The hosts were 5-0 ahead by half-time following a series of slick team moves. Netherlands captain Frenkie de Jong highlighted the clinical nature of their attacking play.

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"I certainly enjoyed it. I hope everyone did, including the people at home," De Jong noted. "I think we were very effective. We kept getting into good positions to create chances and goals."

Xavi was equally delighted but urged his squad to maintain their focus, saying: "The first half was amazing, so I have to congratulate the players. But it's just one game. We need to continue like this."

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Greece suffer major blow as qualification battle intensifies

The heavy defeat was a massive setback for a Greece side that had previously been unbeaten in the competition. It was the first time they had conceded seven goals since a World Cup qualifier against Denmark in May 1989.

The top two teams in Group A2 will advance to the quarter-finals. The Netherlands currently lead the group, sitting three points ahead of both Greece and Jurgen Klopp's Germany ahead of Monday's crucial fixtures in Berlin.