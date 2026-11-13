Netherlands player ratings vs Greece: Tijjani Reijnders hits hat-trick in seven-goal Nations League rout

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The Netherlands delivered a masterclass in attacking efficiency, dismantling Greece 7-0 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Tijjani Reijnders led the charge with a first-half hat-trick as Xavi Hernandez's side moved top of Group 2.

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The Netherlands produced a performance of frightening superiority at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, obliterating Greece 7-0 in a UEFA Nations League encounter that was over as a contest before the interval. Xavi’s side exploited every structural weakness in the Greek defensive block, racing to a 5-0 lead by half-time. Crysencio Summerville opened the floodgates early, but the first half belonged to Reijnders, whose tactical intelligence in finding pockets of space allowed him to net a remarkable 21-minute hat-trick.

The second half was a professional exercise in game management, though the Oranje refused to relent entirely. Jurrien Timber added his second of the night before Donyell Malen completed the rout, capitalising on Greece's total psychological collapse. The statistics told a story of absolute dominance: 13 shots on target, 548 completed passes, and an Expected Goals (xG) value of 4.19. For Greece, it was a night of tactical exposure, as they managed just a single shot on target in response to the Dutch onslaught.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Bart Verbruggen - 7/10

The most redundant man in Amsterdam. Verbruggen was essentially a spectator, required to make only one save as Greece struggled to transition into the final third. His distribution remained crisp, helping to reset play when the visitors occasionally cleared their lines.

Denzel Dumfries - 9/10

A relentless engine on the right flank. Dumfries provided two assists, setting up Reijnders in the 33rd minute and later finding Malen for the seventh goal in the 62nd. His verticality pinned Kostas Tsimikas back, preventing Greece from ever establishing a left-sided threat.

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Jurrien Timber - 9/10

A rare goal-scoring masterclass from the defender. Timber showcased his anticipation by netting in the 40th and 59th minutes. Beyond his brace, his ability to step into midfield created the numerical overloads that allowed the Oranje to monopolise possession.

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Jan Paul van Hecke - 8/10

Physically dominant and aerially secure. Van Hecke provided the stable platform that allowed his defensive partners to wander forward. He recorded several clearances and ensured Vangelis Pavlidis remained completely anonymous throughout his 65 minutes on the pitch.

Micky van de Ven - 8/10

His recovery speed was never truly tested, but his positioning was flawless. Van de Ven acted as the primary progressive carrier from the back, often driving 20-30 yards with the ball to break the first line of the Greek press.

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Midfield

Frenkie de Jong - 8/10

The metronome. Captaining the side, De Jong dictated the tempo with ease, completing the vast majority of his passes before being withdrawn at half-time with the game already won. His presence allowed the attacking midfielders to thrive without fear of defensive exposure.

Joey Veerman - 8/10

An elite display of vision. Veerman provided the assist for Reijnders' first goal in the 12th minute. His range of passing was expansive, repeatedly switching play to the advancing Dumfries to stretch the Greek 4-4-2 structure.

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Tijjani Reijnders - 10/10

A perfect performance. Reijnders was the architect of Greece's destruction, scoring in the 12th, 18th, and 33rd minutes to secure a clinical hat-trick. His movement between the lines was untrackable, and his finishing was unerringly precise.

Attack

Cody Gakpo - 7/10

While he didn't get on the scoresheet, Gakpo's gravitational pull occupied both Lazaros Rota and Konstantinos Mavropanos, creating the voids that Reijnders and Summerville exploited. A selfless performance from the Liverpool man.

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Crysencio Summerville - 8/10

Ignited the evening with the opening goal in the 6th minute. His explosive acceleration and direct dribbling set the tone for the match, forcing the Greek backline into an early retreat from which they never recovered.

Donyell Malen - 9/10

A creative force who eventually got the goal his play deserved. Malen provided two assists in the first half (for Reijnders in the 18th and Timber in the 40th) before smashing home the final goal in the 62nd minute to cap a stellar individual outing.

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Substitutes & Manager

Teun Koopmeiners - 7/10

Replaced De Jong at half-time and maintained the high technical standard. He kept the ball moving and helped sustain the pressure that led to the two second-half goals.

Gjivai Zechiel - 6/10

Came on for Reijnders in the 63rd minute. Provided fresh legs in the middle of the park as the game wound down to its inevitable conclusion.

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Ruben van Bommel - 6/10

Replaced Gakpo and offered energy on the flank, though the intensity of the match had dipped significantly by his arrival.

Noa Lang - 6/10

Introduced for the final 15 minutes for Summerville. Kept the Greek defenders busy with a few trademark runs but had little time to make a tangible impact.

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Ian Maatsen - 6/10

A late sub for Timber, slotting into the backline as the Oranje comfortably saw out the clean sheet.

Xavi Hernandez (Manager) - 9/10

A tactical masterstroke. Hernandez clearly identified the half-spaces as the primary point of attack, and his instruction to let Reijnders and Malen rotate freely caused Greek manager Ivan Jovanovic endless problems. The early lead allowed him to manage player fitness perfectly.