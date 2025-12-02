NBA Cup Championship Final 2025 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The NBA Cup, initially known as the NBA In-Season Tournament, was officially founded in 2023, marking a revolutionary addition to the NBA calendar.

The inaugural tournament in 2023 saw the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, etch their names into history as the first champions. The Milwaukee Bucks then followed suit, claiming the title in 2024.

Renamed the Emirates NBA Cup in 2024, the competition has steadily grown in prominence, captivating audiences with its unique format and increased stakes during the regular season.

Looking to see how you could bag tickets to the final? GOAL has everything you need to know, including fixture details and ticket prices.

When is the NBA Cup Championship Final 2025?

The pinnacle of the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup will be held in mid-December, following weeks of intense group stage battles and single-elimination knockout rounds.

Date Location Tickets Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 5:30PM T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV, United States Tickets from $124

Before the Championship Final, the Semifinals will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, also at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for December 9-10, 2025, and will be hosted in the home markets of the higher-seeded teams.

Where to buy NBA Cup Championship Final 2025 tickets?

The primary place to buy official tickets is through NBAEvents.com, which handles sales for the Semifinals and Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

For fans looking for premium seating or hospitality-style experiences, NBAExperiences.com offers upgraded packages directly partnered with the league.

If official tickets sell out or you prefer exploring the secondary market, platforms such as StubHub often list available seats, complete with interactive maps and deal ratings.

How much are NBA Cup Championship Final 2025 tickets?

Ticket prices can vary significantly depending on factors like seating location, demand, and the specific platform you purchase from.

Currently, the lowest reported ticket prices for the NBA Cup Championship Final 2025 begin around $91. This entry-level price typically secures seats in the upper-level sections.

Mid-level seating and lower-bowl seats closer to the action will naturally command higher prices, typically starting from a few hundred dollars and going up to $1,000 or more.

For those desiring a VIP experience, such as courtside seats or premium hospitality packages, prices can extend into the thousands, with some exclusive packages reaching upwards of $13,000. These premium options often include additional perks like access to exclusive lounges, complimentary food and beverages, and unique fan experiences.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, you can also go to secondary markets. Whilst these platforms are fan-led and fluctuate their prices, tickets start from $124 on platforms like StubHub.

When are NBA Cup Championship Final 2025 tickets released?

Tickets for the NBA Cup Championship Final 2025, including the Semifinals, were made available to the public quite early, with initial sales beginning as early as October 29, 2025.

Unlike many other major sporting events that have distinct presale and general sale phases staggered over weeks or months, the NBA Cup Final tickets often become available as soon as the dates and venue are confirmed.

There isn't a traditional "presale" period in the same way that concert tickets might have. Instead, initial access to tickets might have been offered to NBA season ticket holders, NBA ID members, or through specific partner promotions.

If you are an NBA fan and want to be first in line for future events, consider signing up for NBA ID to receive early notifications and exclusive offers.

Premium hospitality packages, offering exclusive experiences and top-tier seating, also went on sale around the same time as general tickets. These packages are typically available through NBAExperiences.com and often remain available as long as inventory lasts, though the most sought-after options can sell out quickly.

While the initial direct sales may have passed, tickets are actively available on the secondary market and are your best bet for current availability. Check platforms like StubHub to see fan-to-fan availability.

What to know about the NBA Cup Championship Final 2025?

The tournament features all 30 NBA teams, competing in a multi-stage event that combines intense group play with a dramatic single-elimination knockout round.

Teams play four designated "Cup Nights" games during the early regular season, which contribute to both their tournament standings and their overall NBA season record.

The excitement builds as group winners and two wild-card teams from each conference advance to a thrilling knockout stage, where every game is a do-or-die battle leading up to the Semifinals and the ultimate Championship Final, held at a neutral site.

The tournament offers substantial prize money, with players on the championship team receiving a hefty payout of over $500,000 each, ensuring every team is motivated to bring their A-game to the court. This dynamic format, coupled with custom-designed court floors and heightened competition, has made the NBA Cup a must-watch event, breathing new life into the early part of the NBA season.

How can I get NBA Cup Championship Final 2025 tickets?

Securing your tickets for the NBA Cup Championship Final 2025 requires a proactive approach, especially if you're aiming for specific seats or the best possible price.